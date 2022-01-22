Dad of slain subway victim calls for more cops

On Feb. 13, 2021, Claudine Roberts was killed by a crazed homeless man — the so-called “A-train ripper” — in a random slashing spree that also left a homeless male straphanger dead and two more riders wounded. Rigoberto Lopez, 21, was charged with murder in the attacks. Roberts, 44, was an immigrant from Jamaica driven to the streets by mental illness, according to her father Winston Roberts. The devastated dad tells The Post’s Dean Balsamini that the shoving death of Michelle Go in Times Square last week brought back the horror.

My sympathies and condolences go out to the family of Michelle Go. It’s terrible.

We need more police. The people in authority know damn well we need more police.

People are running around with guns and knives. I want the cops to ride the trains and be able to stop people if they’re acting suspicious. If you have police, the criminals will think twice.

Rigoberto Lopez was driven to the streets by mental illness.

It’s not just the subways. You have the girl [Krystal Bayron-Nieves slain while working in an East Harlem Burger King] working in the fast food place. She was just 19! This big man guns her down. For what? For $100. I try not to watch the news. I try to put it behind me. It’s heartbreaking.

People being pushed in front of trains, being stabbed with knives. It’s too much. I don’t know what’s going on.

The last year for me has been terrible and very heartbreaking. Seeing what happened to me and what has happened to others. You have to just cut your loss and move on. That’s what I’m doing. I try to spend time with my other children and grandchildren.

Everyone talks about COVID, COVID, COVID … when people are running around with guns and knives and murdering people.

I don’t ride the subways. But there are people who need to do so to get to work and put bread on the table. It’s not safe.

A year later, am I angry, frustrated? That only brings me down. It doesn’t help. I try to sweep this problem behind me. It’s only when people bring it up that I remember. If you don’t put it behind you, you are not going to be able to survive the effects of it. It’s all you can do. You have to move on like nothing happened. But of course, I miss my daughter.

The knife allegedly used by Lopez seen in a Crimestoppers photo. NYPD

The police are doing their best — but they’re tied up. As for those in authority, I don’t know what to say. I think they could do better.