Dad of slain Indiana tourist Ethan Williams hits NYS pols for their ‘silence’

The grieving father of Ethan Williams — the 20-year-old Indiana tourist gunned down in the Big Apple — on Monday slammed New York politicians over their “silence,” saying elected leaders aren’t doing enough to stifle surging crime.

Without mentioning her by name, Jason Williams referenced a comment Gov. Kathy Hochul made during a debate with Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin last month when she questioned why he was so focused on crime.

“To hear one candidate say to another, ‘I’m not sure why that’s so important to you’ in regards to crime surges in New York is tone-deaf to the suffering of families like mine,” Williams told The Post. “Tone-deaf toward women, such as the jogger raped in Manhattan just last week. And tone-deaf towards surges of violence against Asian Americans.”

Williams, whose son was shot dead on Oct. 23, 2020, while vacationing with friends in Brooklyn, warned that “what happens in New York ripples throughout the nation.”

“The weight of silence of your elected leaders has not gone unnoticed,” he said.

Jason Williams says New York pols aren’t doing enough about crime. His son, Ethan, was shot dead in Brooklyn in 2020.

More than two years after his son’s murder, police arrested a suspect last week, William Freeman, an alleged career criminal with nine prior arrests for drugs, assault and petty larceny dating back to 2013.

“My son is dead because a criminal with nine previous arrests was free, walking the streets of New York City,” Williams said Monday.

“I will also note that even though my son was a high-profile victim and one of the only tourists to be gunned down in many years, with national news coverage, not once did I receive condolences from [then] Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, Mayor [Eric] Adams or [then] Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo,” he said.

He said only the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD have stepped up in his son’s case.

Ethan Williams, 20, was shot and killed in a mistaken-identity gang shooting in 2020. Williams family

Freeman, 26, is accused of firing at Ethan and his friends as they sat on the stoop of their Bushwick vacation rental, allegedly because he believed one of the pals was a rival gang member.

On Friday, Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Leigh Cheng set bail on the alleged killer at $350,000 cash over the objections of borough prosecutors, who wanted him to continue to be held behind bars without any bail.

Freeman remained at Rikers Island on the high bail Monday — but the decision to set any bail in the case came as a shock to the victim’s father.

“Much of the conversation around bail reform has become nothing more than a boxing match over which elections are being decided,” Williams noted.

Jason Williams (left) says elected officials in New York haven’t done enough to curb the urban violence that cost his 20-year-old son, Ethan, his life.

“I’m also aware, sadly, that this has become a political issue,” he added. “For my part, however, I do not see this as a political issue, but rather a human one.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the line you are on when you answer the phone to be told that your child has been ‘shot. And Mr. Williams — it’s really bad.’”

The judge’s decision comes on the eve of New York’s gubernatorial elections, in which Hochul, a Democrat, is facing a serious challenge from Zeldin, who has been running on a tough-on-crime platform.

Police said Ethan Williams was with friends outside a Bushwick vacation rental when he was shot and killed in an alleged gang shooting. Gregory P. Mango

“I would say that regardless of your politics, Republican or Democrat, this is a serious problem for New Yorkers and a problem you must deal with before, God forbid, your phone rings,” Williams said.