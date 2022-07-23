Dad of Selena Quintanilla sues Long Island, NY cover band

This tribute band struck the wrong chord.

The father of late great singer Selena Quintanilla is suing the founder of a Long Island-based ensemble for trademark infringement, according to a Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit.

Abraham Quintanilla, a Texas resident, alleges “self-professed full service entertainment production professional” William Ciaramelli hijacked the design and word trademark “Selena” to promote the touring tribute band “Almost Selena” and “Anything 4 Selena” as well as their merchandise, the complaint says.

Quintanilla “became aware” of the alleged trademark infringement in 2019, but to date, Ciaramelli has ignored the dad’s three cease and desist letters, court papers state.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

“Did I do anything wrong? According to him [Quintanilla] yes but according to the world no!” Ciaramelli told The Post, claiming that he is “keeping the [Selena] songbook alive” and Quintanilla “is a bully” and “money is all that matters” to him “instead of supporting the arts.”

Selena Quintanilla performs sometime in the mid 1990s. Getty Images Abraham Quintanilla has allegedly served the cover band with several cease-and-desist letters. Getty Images

Lawyers for the plaintiff did not return messages.

The 23-year-old “Queen of Tejano” music was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 biopic “Selena.” The Texas singer was shot and killed in March 1995 while meeting with Yolanda Saldivar at a Corpus Christi motel to discuss concerns that Saldivar had embezzled money from her. Saldivar was a friend and the president of the Selena fan club and also served as the former manager of her Selena boutiques.