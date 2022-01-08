DA to slap hate charges on man who called cops N-word

Prosecutors plan to slap criminal hate-crime changes against an aspiring model who allegedly screamed the N-word at black city Parks officers – while pronouncing his Constitutional “right to be racist,” The Post has learned.

Sources said Staten Island D.A. Michael McMahon will file the charges against Jake Grogan, 21, of West New Brighton, when he’s arraigned Friday.

Grogan, who is white, was initially charged by the NYPD with aggravated harassment, obstructing government administration and reckless driving following his alleged tirade outside the Greenbelt Recreation Center on Dec. 28.

However, McMahon agreed to charge Grogan with the misdemeanor hate-crime charge after fielding complaints from Local 983 of District Council 37, which represents Parks enforcement patrol officers, sources said.

Grogan, who lists himself as an aspiring model on ExploreTalent.com, allegedly spat at one officer and then smeared dirt on another’s face as they tried to subdue him.

Grogan, according to a written complaint, then yelled at the PEP officers, “I’m gonna f–k you n—–s up. It’s my Fourth Amendment right to be racist,” apparently confusing the law prohibiting unlawful searches with the First Amendment that allows for free speech.

Staten Island DS Michael McMahon is reviewing the case as a hate crime. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

“It’s not illegal to be racist,” he added, according to the complaint.

A spokesman for McMahon declined comment when asked about criminals charges but confirmed the case is being reviewed as a hate crime.

“This office takes all hate crimes incredibly seriously, and we are in the process of fully investigating this troubling incident to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Grogan could not be reached for comment.