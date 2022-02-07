DA Alvin Bragg’s Harlem neighbors are terrified of recent crime

It’s been hell in Harlem — the backyard of accused soft-on-crime Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

In the past few days alone, the storied neighborhood has seen a series of high-profile crimes, including an off-duty cop shot, a man pummeled and run over by a car in a brutal gang assault and a city transit bus full of passengers hit by a stray bullet in broad daylight.

And those crimes come on the heels of the shooting deaths of two young NYPD cops in Harlem late last month.

Crime is up nearly 30 percent so far this year in the area. And while the crime rate has risen even more in other city neighborhoods, Harlem residents are shaken to their core, given the recent spate of local crimes grabbing headlines.

“If I saw the DA in the street, I would slap him in the face, honestly,” said Mildred Serrano, 59, who lives in Manhattanville Houses, where off-duty cop Robert Manley was shot in the foot Saturday.

“Crime is just getting worse and worse and worse,” she lamented to The Post on Monday. “A lot of people with horrible charges, including gun crimes, don’t get incarcerated and are out roaming free again. They need to stop allowing repeat offenders back on the street.”

Local resident Kathy Marie, 30, added, “I have a 3-year-old kid. I wouldn’t dare take her to any of these parks around here.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. This is definitely the worst I have seen it,” the mom said. “There’s shootings almost every day.”

Bragg — who lives in Harlem less than a mile from the housing development — has come under repeated fire for pushing his office to downgrade some felonies to misdemeanors, while ignoring misdemeanors altogether.

He was forced to walk back portions of the aggressively progressive policy last week, including his previous stance that armed robberies would only be prosecuted as misdemeanors as long as there was no “genuine risk of harm” to anyone during them.

A man who works as a bank security guard on Bragg’s block told The Post that he’s terrified of the recent local violence.

“It’s definitely been getting worse,” the man said. “Not long ago, there were shots fired [nearby]. Anyone with guns should be put in jail. If you’ve got a gun on the streets, it’s for a bad reason.”

The upper Manhattan neighborhood’s recent spree of violence included the horrific deaths of NYPD cops Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were ambushed by career criminal Lashwan McNeil during a domestic-violence call Jan. 21 and mortally wounded.

According to NYPD statistics released Monday, major crimes in Harlem’s five police precincts are up 29.5 percent this year compared to the same period last year.

Shootings rose more than 83 percent, although the number of increased incidents between last year and 2022 is relatively small: 11 so far this year compared to six last year. Meanwhile, misdemeanor assaults are up to 216 from 146 — a 48 percent increase.

The five murders reported this year are more than double the two at this point in 2021.

Those crime rates are actually higher in many other city neighborhoods, with the Big Apple experiencing an overall 41 percent jump in serious crimes so far this year compared to 2021. In The Bronx under tough-on-crime DA Darcel Clark, crime has even risen 39 percent.

But Harlem has been getting the lion’s share of the headlines.

“Putting the murders of the two cops aside, it seems as if every day there’s some other horrific story coming out of Harlem,” acknowledged retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, now an author and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“Are the numbers off the charts where we should start worrying about things? Not yet,” Giacalone said. “But we always have to keep an eye on exactly what’s bubbling up to the surface. If anybody learned anything from the last year, you need to look at these things with an objective eye and see what’s going on.”

An NYPD cop with more than 20 years on the job told The Post on Monday, “Every day, there’s something happening up there. We were just talking about that.”

Officer Manley was wounded by an apparently errant bullet from a nearby shootout, police have said.

Other recent high-profile Harlem crimes include the MTA bus hit by a stray bullet on Lexington Avenue and 125th Street on Sunday, with the slug nearly striking a passenger.

A transit union official told The Post it was the fourth time in the past six months a city bus was hit by gunfire — with some drivers even asking for bulletproof vests.

Sources said a nearby car — with a toddler inside — was also hit by one of the bullets.

Last week, a disturbing video captured a man being brutally beaten by three people at the intersection of 116th Street and First Avenue.

Left unconscious in the roadway, the unidentified 31-year-old victim was then run over by a car, leaving him in serious but stable condition at Harlem Hospital, police said.

In another attack, Davantay Butts, 26, a reputed member of the Broad Day Shooters street gang, was “shot multiple times in the chest” around 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 1 on East 103rd Street and Third Avenue, according to police.

On Jan. 31, a 26-year-old man turned himself in at the 32nd Precinct stationhouse after getting caught on video violently slugging his 2-year-old son at a local eatery.

And on Jan. 25, a straphanger was stabbed in the leg on the southbound platform of the West 125th Street station after a squabble, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Additional reporting by Larry Celona