DA Alvin Bragg breaks silence on Trump book author’s probe criticism

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg blasted former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz on Tuesday, saying it is “appalling’’ that the Trump book author called the DA’s probe into the ex-president a train wreck.

Pomerantz and another prosecutor heading the office’s investigation into the Trump Organization quit the explosive case in February 2022 — claiming Bragg’s office botched the probe and outlining allegedly how in his new book, “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account.’’

“I wanna specifically respond to Mark Pomerantz’s criticism of our team,’’ Bragg said Tuesday, breaking his silence for the first time since the prosecutor-turned-author’s book was made public.

“It is appalling that he insulted the skill and professionalism of our prosecutors,’’ Bragg seethed when responding to a reporter’s question about the tome at an unrelated press conference.





Pomerantz said that Bragg halted a conviction of Trump. Matthew McDermott

“We have the most outstanding lawyers in the country working every day in the Manhattan DA office to keep our city safe from the streets to the suites,” the DA added.

Pomerantz, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor, was brought into the DA’s probe of Trump in 2021 by Bragg’s predecessor, former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The DA’s other lead Trump investigator who quit was Carey Dunne, who had been with the office since 1984 and served as Vance’s general counsel.

The overall investigation into the former commander in chief’s business dealings and finances was launched by Vance in 2018.





Pomerantz and another prosecutor heading the office’s investigation into the Trump Organization quit the case in February 2022. AP

Pomerantz writes in his book — out Tuesday — that the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.

“As we put the facts together, many of us came to believe that we had enough evidence to convict him, and we could present a solid case in court that would lead to a guilty verdict,” he wrote. “The district attorney [Vance] agreed and authorized the prosecution.

“But … the new [Bragg] regime decided that Donald Trump should not be prosecuted and the investigation faltered. What happened?”

Pomerantz claimed the investigation had “turned into a legal equivalent of a plane crash” — and cited “pilot error” as the cause.

Bragg said Tuesday that the probe is still very much alive.

“We have an active ongoing investigation so I am restricted from what I can say. I am not going to say anything that will potentially compromise or jeopardize that investigation,” he told reporters.

But “for more than 20 years now, I’ve worked on hard, challenging white-collar matters.





Mark Pomerantz’s explosive new tome also compares former President Trump to infamous late Mafia don John Gotti. Simon & Schuster

“I bring hard cases when they are ready,” Bragg said.

“Last year when I took office, I did an exhaustive review of a matter put before me. I came to the same conclusion that multiple senior prosecutors in my office independently came to — and that was that Mark Pomertantz’s case simply was not ready,” he continued.

“So I said to my team, ‘Let’s keep working.’ While Mr. Pomerantz quit a year ago apparently to write a book, our excellent team continued to work on the case.”

Last month, Bragg fired off a warning shot to Pomerantz’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, saying, “Mr. Pomerantz is under an obligation to receive prior written permission from the DA’s Office before making any disclosures relating to the ‘existence, nature, or content’ of any communications or records or documents that relate in any manner” to the probe.

On Tuesday, Bragg said, “I haven’t read the book, I don’t know what’s in it. But I continue to be concerned it could jeopardize or undermine our investigation.’’

Trump, 76, — who Pomerantz likens in his book to infamous late city mob boss John Gotti — also has threatened to sue the author.

Neither Pomerantz nor his publisher responded to a request for comment from The Post on Tuesday.