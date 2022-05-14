Cynthia Nixon to return to Barnard for 2022 graduation speech

She was way too woke for New York Democrats, but for the lefty ladies of Barnard College, Cynthia Nixon is just right.

The “Sex and the City” actress and failed gubernatorial candidate — who was crushed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo by a 32-point margin when she ran as his progressive challenger in the 2018 Democratic primary — will speak at Barnard’s graduation ceremony on May 19, the school has announced.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic New York and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon shake hands before a gubernatorial debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Cuomo annihilated Nixon in the election that year. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool

Barnard’s alumnae association praised Nixon, a 1988 graduate of the upper Manhattan women-only college, for her campaign that put “issues of economic, racial, and gender equality front and center.”

While Nixon’s bid to unseat Cuomo flopped, her blistering attacks on him succeeded in pulling him leftward on issues like legalizing pot.

Cynthia Nixon used to portray Miranda on ‘Sex and the City.” J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP, Pool

The equally woke author Paola Ramos — a top Hillary Clinton campaign aide described by Barnard as a “Latinx advocate who is Mexican, Cuban, and American” — will also speak at Thursday’s ceremony.