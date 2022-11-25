Cyclist killed in NYC after being dragged by tractor-trailer

A bicyclist was killed in Queens on Thanksgiving when a hit-and-run tractor-trailer driver struck, trapped and dragged her several feet, authorities said.

The cyclist was pedaling east on Liberty Avenue around 11:30 a.m. as a 2014 Kenworth T8 Series tractor, with a Heil Tanker trailer, made a left turn onto the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road, cops said.

The unidentified woman, 43, was thrown from her bike and became trapped on the undercarriage of the tractor-trailer, police said.

She was dragged several feet as the tractor continued south on the service road, cops said.

The motorist, who cops have identified as a 48-year-old man, drove off after the collision, leaving the cyclist on the ground.

The cyclist has been heading east on Liberty Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Citizen

First responders arrive at the scene where the female bicyclist was struck, and then dragged, by a tractor-trailer. Citizen

The woman, who has not been identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is probing the incident.