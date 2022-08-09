Cuomo trashes DOJ Mar-a-Lago raid year after his ouster

Disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined Republicans Tuesday in questioning why the feds raided the Florida home of his longtime nemesis Donald Trump.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday morning about the raid overseen by the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden, with whom the ex-governor has shared a friendly relationship.

The criticism of the Biden Justice Department by the deposed Democrat set off a tsunami of criticism against Cuomo on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his resignation as New York governor amid multiple sexual harassment and COVID-19 scandals.

“Andrew Cuomo is wrong. DOJ doesn’t have to explain anything. They never announced they searched Mar-a-Lago. Trump did. He’s the one who politicized it by (a) stealing documents, (b) refusing to return the documents, and (c) pretending to be the victim after he broke the law,” progressive pundit Keith Boykin charged.

“Didn’t expect to see Andrew Cuomo running with the @GOP messaging on Trump’s FBI troubles. Snatching tubs of classified documents isn’t “inconsequential” — the law considers it a national security risk,” added Max Burns, an aide to lefty Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who is running in a crowded Democratic congressional primary.

“This is embarrassing,” Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, tweeted Tuesday.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Twitter. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Police outside of the entrance to Mar-a-Lago following the raid on August 8, 2022. Larry Marano

Cuomo said the FBI raid may be viewed as a “political tactic” and can undermine other investigations. Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA

The backlash to the onetime Democratic powerbroker followed a social media storm engulfing former New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who tweeted Tuesday that the federal raid made it easier for Trump to claim he was the target of “unjust persecution.”

“Perhaps I speak for other Never Trump types who were never supporters of Andrew Cuomo and don’t support Andrew Yang: Both of them are embarrassments,” longtime conservative commentator Bill Kristol tweeted.

“Gotta be a ‘washed up politician named Andrew’ thing,” quipped Shawna Morlock, a Democratic district leader in Queens, the home borough of Cuomo and Trump.

Cuomo stoked additional uproar after elaborating on his position Tuesday.

“DOJ must disclose the bona fide nature of the August 8 action or else the republicans will use it to Discredit the Jan 6 investigation, which would be a terrible disservice to the good work of the house committee in exposing The Trump administration violations,” Cuomo said in a second Tweet.

The post hardly quieted his critics.

“Doesn’t really help…what a strange strategy by him,” Michael Murphy, a spokesman for state Senate Democrats, tweeted from his personal account.

Trump supporters driving by Mar-a-Lago to show support after the raid. Larry Marano

Cuomo announced his resignation Aug. 10, 2021, one week after state Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women, which Cuomo has denied.

He officially stepped down on Aug. 23.

Cuomo, who is currently living in Westchester with his sister, has emerged at times in recent months to opine on public issues from like controversial rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion and gun rights while leaving his political future open.

“He’s calling it as he sees it. There’s no politics involved,” Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi told The Post about the motives behind the provocative Cuomo comments on the Mar-a-Lago raid.