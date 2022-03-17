Cuomo slams Dems as ‘extremists’ driven by ‘cancel culture’ in Bronx church visit

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted fellow members of the Democratic Party for their “radical” positions and charged that they perpetuate “cancel culture” in his second public appearance since resigning in disgrace last summer.

In an address to a group of Hispanic ministers at a Bronx church at the invitation of controversial ex-City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., Cuomo labeled himself a “concerned New Yorker” and lamented the “extremist” political discourse on his side of the aisle.

“There’s no discussion, there’s no dialogue, but everybody has a strong opinion,” he said to the roughly 80 gathered at Christian Community Neighborhood Church. “We see extremists dictating radical positions in many ways which are driving the Democratic Party.”

“There is no doubt that there is no place where the tail is wagging the dog. One manifestation of extremism is the so-called cancel culture,” Cuomo groused.

“Cancel culture says if you don’t agree with me and my point of view, then you should be canceled. … It’s a social death penalty.”

Repeatedly assuming a moderate posture, Cuomo went on to call the “Defund the police” position “elitist” amid an “alarming” crime increase in the five boroughs.

Cuomo also repeatedly veered between attempting to claim credit for bail reform as a needed corrective to a dysfunctional court system that left New Yorkers in jail for years awaiting trial — and slamming it as a key contributor to New York City’s recent surge in homicides.

“Extremists refuse to have a reasonable conversation,” he said, noting that he “proudly supported” bail reform in 2019 but that “more changes are necessary” after the mid-2020 rollback because “crime is taking over the city.”

The controversial legislation was initially included in Cuomo’s 2019 budget and, amid a torrent of bad headlines over the controversial measure, it was subsequently amended in July 2020.

The former governor predicted that if the bail reform measures were not included in the budget, due by April 1, it would not get done.

On public safety, Cuomo praised Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, while saying the mayor needs help from state lawmakers to keep the five boroughs safe.

“He was a cop. He understands it,” Cuomo said. “The bad news is he can’t do it on his own.”

Cuomo’s re-emergence does not signal Empire State Democrats warming to him after six months out of the public eye.

The vocally anti-gay Diaz Sr. has been a pariah to many Democrats since his days on the City Council as well as during his state Senate tenure — when he notoriously withheld support from Democratic leadership in 2010 as a major player in Albany’s famed “coup.”

Cuomo — in 2019, before his political career went up in smoke — ripped Diaz’s “disrespectful” comments when the then-councilman said he was treated as an outsider by fellow lawmakers on the council because it was “controlled by the homosexual community.”

On Thursday morning, Diaz heaped praise on Cuomo, calling him a “servant of the people” — thanking the former governor for adding Metro-North stations in the Bronx, renovating Orchard Beach and helping Puerto Ricans.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank Governor Cuomo for what you have done, for what you have done for my brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The public appearance comes as Cuomo has taken steps to rehabilitate his tarnished image amid speculation that he’s eyeing a run to oust Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo resigned in disgrace last summer after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report that concluded he broke multiple state and federal laws by harassing 11 women, including seven current or former staffers. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Five district attorneys have opted not to bring criminal charges against the former governor, and four of the five had characterized his accusers as credible.

The scandal-scarred ex-pol made a similar plea earlier this month at a Brooklyn church, where he blamed his ignominious downfall on “cancel culture” and “political sharks.”

While he’s taking steps toward a run for office with campaign-style advertisements and a pair of public appearances, longtime Cuomo confidantes told The Post they have not been asked to get involved in a comeback campaign.

“I believe people are blowing smoke. I am personally unaware of any movement to run or mount a campaign,” said one longtime associate.

Another Cuomo associate said “It’s a hard argument” that Cuomo running for governor “makes any sense.”

The deadline to file petitions to get on the ballot for the Democratic primary is April 7, and Cuomo’s longtime pollster, Jeff Pollock, and campaign lawyer Steve Russo of

Greenberg & Traurig are now working for Hochul.

The source predicts Cuomo won’t opt to run as an independent because that would mean he would potentially play spoiler and help elect a Republican chief executive.

“You can’t win as an independent. Does he want to be responsible for

electing Lee Zeldin?” said the source, referring to the likely GOP nominee in November. “You have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

Despite the numerous obstacles standing in the way of a comeback bid, Cuomo has started releasing TV ads attacking James — and on Monday unveiled a new commercial where he touted his accomplishments, including serving as New York’s chief executive throughout the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

But the 30-second spot made no mention of the pol’s tenure over the course of the pandemic, as it was later revealed he spent a good portion of that time promoting himself and his then-CNN host brother, Chris; writing a memoir about it mid-pandemic that may have used government resources; and hiding the true death toll of senior citizens in nursing homes from the virus.

The speech also comes two days after a damning comptroller’s audit was released. The report found the state Health Department under Cuomo intentionally “misled the public” about the number of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 to help boost Cuomo’s reputation.

Specifically, auditors discovered that DOH officials undercounted the death toll by at least 4,100 residents and at times by more than 50 percent.

Additional reporting by Jack Morphet