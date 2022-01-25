Cuomo crony Larry Schwartz departs MTA board

Now he’s on a runaway train.

One of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial top advisors has finally quit the MTA board.

Larry Schwartz officially resigned from the transit board on Dec. 31, after announcing his imminent departure in October, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Tuesday.

“Larry Schwartz has resigned from the MTA Board, and the Governor is grateful for his public service,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement.

The longtime Cuomo confidante was mentioned 29 times in the state Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of the ex-governor’s alleged harassment of multiple women while in office. Schwartz’s official resignation was first reported by amNew York.

He was specifically accused of using his role as state COVID-19 vaccine czar to run cover for Cuomo amid investigations into sexual-harassment allegations against him.

Larry Schwartz was accused of running cover for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the COVID-19 pandemic. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hochul had said anyone named in the report would not be part of her administration. Linda Lacewell, who’s known as Cuomo’s “enforcer” and was mentioned 35 times in the AG report, resigned shortly after his resignation.

State senators last Thursday confirmed new MTA Chair Janno Leiber and Hochul’s pick to replace Lacewell, construction honcho Elizabeth Velez. The governor has one more MTA board vacancy to fill.

Schwartz, who served as top aide to Cuomo from 2011 to 2015, played the role of “enforcer” for the then-governor’s priorities. Just this summer, he unilaterally decided there would be no fare hikes in 2021 — and the rest of the board agreed.

Governor Kathy Hochul has said anybody named in the AG’s sexual harassment report would not serve in her administration. Kevin P. Coughlin/Gov Kathy Hochul

He also took an aggressive role in his brief tenure as vaccine czar. At one point, he threatened to kick counties out of the vaccination program if they failed to follow the state’s guidelines for who should be prioritized for shots, The Post previously reported.

“Larry was definitely a mixed bag,” said Lisa Daglian of the MTA’s in-house citizens committee. “But he did some good for riders by initiating that fare freeze this year.”