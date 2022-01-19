Cuomo crony and former SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras bags $450K ‘leave’

ALBANY – James Malatras, the pressured-to-resign State University chancellor, is being paid $450,000 for his recently started year-long “study leave” — and next year he’ll get a six-figure tenured SUNY faculty position, his approved exit contract reveals.

The SUNY Board of Trustees officially greenlit Malatras’ employment contract, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, three days ago, on Jan. 16 – meaning he’s already started his $450,000 paid leave.

Once the year is up, he’ll assume a tenured faculty position at SUNY Empire College – where he used to be president – and he’ll be paid a $186,660 annual salary.

Malatras resigned following intense pressure from SUNY faculty, students, state lawmakers and even Gov. Kathy Hochul for smearing one of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers, Lindsey Boylan.

The former SUNY executive served as a top confidante to Cuomo during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and was his director of state operations.

Malatras will take over a tenured faculty position at SUNY Empire College for a $186,000 annual salary. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

His resignation as SUNY chancellor was effective on Friday, Jan. 14, per the document.

“After a thorough review by outside counsel, the SUNY Board of Trustees have resolved and fulfilled its contractual obligations to former Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras. Consistent with his initial contract, Dr. Malatras will be provided one-year study leave followed by a tenured faculty position at Empire State College. We believe this resolution is fair and equitable,” SUNY spokesman Leo Rosales told The Post in a statement.

Malatras has also agreed not to sue “with respect to any matter related to SUNY,” according to the contract.

SUNY hired outside lawyers to review the agreement, for roughly a month — since Malatras announced plans to step down on Dec. 9.

Malatras resigned following intense pressure for smearing Lindsey Boylan, one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers.

BACKGRID

“SUNY thought it was important to obtain independent legal advice before reaching any agreement,” said a SUNY spokesperson, who declined to name the law firm.

Malatras slammed Boylan over a workplace issue dispute in May 2019 — 18 months before Boylan accused Cuomo of harassment, according to interview transcripts released by state Attorney General Letitia James’ office as part of her bombshell Aug. 3, 2021 sexual harassment report into Cuomo.

In one text to Cuomo staffers, Malatras wrote: “Malatras to Boylan: Go f–k yourself.”

“Let’s release some of her cray emails!” he said in another text.

Malatras rushed to the defense of Cuomo, under whom he served as a top confidant and the director of state operations. AP

SUNY Board Chair Merryl Tisch remained a supporter of Malatras until the end, praising his tenure since he started on Aug. 31, 2020.

He served just over a year of his five year appointment.

SUNY hastily approved SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley to replace Jim Malatras as interim chancellor on Dec. 20 – causing the longtime educator to stall her retirement plans slated for Dec. 31, 2021.