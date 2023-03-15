Cuomo accuser files sex harassment suit against state

Andrew Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett on Wednesday sued the state for sexual harassment over the same claims she brought in a federal case against the former governor.

Bennett – a former assistant to Cuomo when he was in office – filed a federal lawsuit in September against the disgraced politician, his top lieutenant Mellissa DeRosa and two other aides in a case accusing Cuomo of once joking about getting investigated for sexual harassment over an incident involving her.

The new case is against New York State for claims of sexual harassment and retaliation and doesn’t name Cuomo and the three aides as defendants. But the allegations are the same as those in the federal case – which is still pending.

Bennett – who worked for Cuomo between May 2019 and June 2020 – alleges in both cases that the three-term Democrat subjected her to degrading sexual harassment and then tried to paint her as a liar when she came forward with her accusations.





Charlotte Bennett brought another suit related to her sexual harassment claims by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. AP





Bennett also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against Andrew Cuomo. AP

She also accused DeRosa and two other aides of mishandling her complaints and of helping Cuomo to get away with the conduct by abruptly transferring her to a lower position.

Bennett claims that on June 5, 2020, during a meeting in the office, Cuomo poked fun at her COVID-19 mask moving when she breathed and how it reminded him of the monsters in the movie “Predator.”

Bennett "laughed uncomfortably" before Cuomo prophetically responded: "If I were investigated for sexual harassment, I would have to say I told her she looked like a monster," according to the court papers.





Bennett is suing New York State in the new case. AP





Bennett accused Cuomo of making inappropriate comments to her and asking about her sex life. Matthew McDermott

Bennett also says that her boss asked her invasive and inappropriate questions about her sex life and said he was “lonely” and willing to date someone over 21, the filing claims. Bennett was 25 at the time.

Cuomo resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment scandals and claims that his office covered-up the true number of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

He has been accused of sexually harassing or mistreating 11 women who worked under him. He’s denied the allegations.

Bennett is seeking unspecified damages in the new case.

The New York Attorney General’s office – which handles litigation against the Empire State – didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday. Lawyers for Cuomo and the three aides also didn’t return messages seeking comment.