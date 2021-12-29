CUNY removed 1,200 students due to COVID vaccine noncompliance

Sign up for our special edition newsletter to get a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.



City University of New York officials booted more than 1,200 students from their classes in the fall due to vaccine noncompliance, The Post has learned.

The CUNY system of roughly 200,000 kids — which has seen steep enrollment drops since the start of the pandemic — required students to get the jab as a COVID-19 safeguard.

“We are grateful the overwhelming majority of CUNY students enrolled in hybrid and in-person classes complied with the mandate following the university’s vaccination campaign that launched in March 2021 and continuous information about the vaccine mandate first shared starting in May 2021,” a CUNY spokesman said Wednesday.

Columbia University, NYU and St. John’s all have instituted vaccine mandates for students as a means of protection against the coronavirus. The number of kids withdrawn for noncompliance at those schools was not immediately available Wednesday.

Student enrollment at CUNY has fallen by roughly 33,000 students at its 25 campuses over the past two academic years, according to recent data obtained by The Post.

CUNY’s faculty and staff are not required to get the vaccine.

The CUNY system has about 200,000 students enrolled. Christopher Sadowski

While the city Department of Education has not yet required vaccines to attend school, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hopes to implement a mandate prior to the start of the next school year.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has signaled his backing for such a move.

Most city private schools — save for parochial campuses — have upcoming vaccine deadlines already in place.