CUNY group wants Jews to ‘unlearn’ Zionism, support Palestine

A new City University of New York group is pledging to have Jews “unlearn Zionism” and to support the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The “Anti-Zionist Jewish Coalition at CUNY” recently began circulating a pledge with its goals, garnering 36 signatures from students, faculty and alum.

The document notes that a dozen CUNY honchos recently traveled to the “illegitimate state of Israel” calling that “an act of ultimate betrayal towards Palestinian students, workers, and their allies.”

The group’s launch, which was first reported by the Forward, came just days after the City Council last month heard testimony from CUNY students and staffers about rampant anti-Semitism at the public university’s campuses.

CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez was blasted for failing to attend the June 30 hearing, where one Law School student said she transferred because she was demonized by other students over her Jewish faith and Zionist beliefs.

“I am deeply troubled by the continued attacks against Zionists and Jewish students,” Bronx Councilman Eric Dinowitz, chairman of the higher education committee and head of the Council’s Jewish Caucus, said of the coalition.

A CUNY rep said the university is “home to many membership organizations that represent students, faculty, and staff. These groups speak for themselves, and the opinions they express are entirely theirs, and do not represent the views of CUNY or the vast majority of the nearly 300,000 members of our community.”