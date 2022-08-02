Crooks steal $20K in tobacco, vape products from NYC 7-Eleven

Two crooks snatched up more than $20,000 in tobacco and vape products during an overnight heist at a Chelsea 7-Eleven store, authorities said.

The duo broke the glass front door of the convenience store on Seventh Avenue near West 21st Street around 4:30 a.m. July 21, police said late Monday, as they released surveillance footage of the pair.

They went behind the cash register and swiped multiple tobacco products, cartons of cigarettes and vapes totaling $20,230, cops said.

The bandits took off after the robbery, escaping into the nearby train station at West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The suspects are seen walking through subway turnstiles. NYPD

Footage released by the NYPD shows them passing through the turnstile, separately and going in opposite directions. One of them can be seen carrying an orange tote bag with the DoorDash logo as he glances up toward the surveillance camera.

The other suspect can be seen wearing a black tank top emblazoned with the words, “We are the Weirdos.”

Police are still looking to track them down.