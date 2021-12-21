Crook impersonating UPS delivery man robs NYC family at gunpoint

A robbery suspect impersonating a UPS delivery man and an accomplice held a couple and their young grandchildren at gunpoint in a terrifying Bronx home invasion robbery Monday, cops said.

The suspect, who was wearing a brown winter hat with “UPS” on the front and holding a box, showed up at the family’s apartment door in Morris Heights around 5 p.m., police said.

When a 60-year-old woman opened the door, he pushed her inside and revealed that he had a silver revolver inside the box, cops said.

Once he was inside, another man joined him, authorities added.

“Don’t say anything, don’t do anything so we can get done quick,” one of the suspects allegedly snarled.

At gunpoint, the duo demanded that the woman, her 63-year-old husband, 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter, bind themselves with zip ties, cops said.

Meanwhile, they grabbed two iPhones, an iPad and a stash of personal documents from the apartment.

They also gained access to a safe and a children’s piggy bank – swiping more than $7,500 in cash, cops said.

Both suspects fled, and authorities were still looking for them Tuesday.

The suspect with the UPS hat also wore a brown face mask, a brown jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The thieves could be seen leaving with stolen items as they left the building. DCPI

The other suspect was last seen wearing a black facemask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.