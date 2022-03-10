Criminal indicted on murder charge freed without bail by NYC judge

A career criminal indicted in February on a murder charge for allegedly beating to death a 67-year-old man was freed without bail by a Manhattan judge on Thursday, The Post has learned.

Eugene Clark was on parole when he was initially charged by cops with assault for the Sept. 20, 2020 pummeling of Ramon Luna, 67, who was knocked into a coma before dying from his injuries last August, police sources said.

Clark, 54, allegedly socked Luna in the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground and lose consciousness at the intersection of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in Harlem, police sources said.

As Luna lay defenseless on the ground, Clark and another man allegedly rifled through the victim’s pockets and snatched some of his belongings, prosecutors said.

A third suspect, Unique Powers, allegedly poured an unknown substance on Luna’s face and also rifled through his pants, sources and prosecutors said. She’s been charged in the case with assault and grand larceny.

When police busted Clark nine days after the brutal attack, he allegedly identified himself on surveillance video that captured the incident and admitted to pushing the victim to the ground, according to prosecutors and sources.

The alleged assailant was also slapped with a grand larceny charge and ultimately released on bail on his initial charges.

But following Luna’s death on Aug. 4, 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office convened a grand jury in the case.

On Feb. 2, a grand jury in Manhattan Supreme Court indicted Clark with murder in the second degree, assault, two counts of robbery and grand larceny.

The suspect was arraigned Thursday on the superseding charges. At the hearing, prosecutors requested that Clark be remanded without bail.

But in a shocking move, Judge April Newbauer released Clark on his own recognizance.

Clark, who will be screened for electronic monitoring, is due back in court on June 12.

Sources said Clark has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1983 for charges including robbery, gang assault and criminal sale of a controlled substance.