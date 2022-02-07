Crime up 60 percent citywide in the past week: NYPD stats

Crime in the Big Apple continues to spike, with a nearly 60 percent hike in the past week alone compared to the same period last year — even amid frigid temps, according to NYPD figures released Monday.

“Near-zero temperatures can’t keep the criminals away,” a Bronx cop told The Post. “It will only get worse as it gets warmer.”

The biggest jump for the week ending Sunday came in reported car thefts, with 255 for the week compared to 118 in 2021 — an increase of more than 116 percent, the stats show.

Grand larceny soared by more than 93 percent, with 908 reports compared to 470 for the same week last year, and reported rapes jumped by nearly 67 percent, to 35 from 21 last year.

Transit crimes have also gone up over the past week, with 34 this year compared to 18 for the same period in 2021, a nearly 89 percent leap.

Since the start of the year, overall crime has gone up by nearly 42 percent in the five boroughs, according to the numbers.

Car thefts have gone up by more than 96 percent, grand larceny by nearly 62 percent, rapes by more than 35 percent, and robberies by nearly 35 percent over the same period last year, the statistics show.

The year-to-date numbers also show that transit crimes have increased to 227 compared to 130 over this time last year, a spike of nearly 75 percent.