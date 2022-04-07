Crew of violent muggers stab, rob teen in Queens

A group of 10 violent muggers pummeled and stabbed a 16-year-old scooter rider in broad daylight before taking off with his ride in Queens, disturbing video shows.

The teen was riding the scooter – with two male passengers – at the corner of 37th Avenue and 82nd Street in Elmhurst around 3:45 p.m. March 29, when the crew of strangers approached and demanded his ride, police said.

Footage released late Wednesday shows the crew punching and kicking the teen and his passengers – pummeling one of them in the middle of the busy street as cars and pedestrians passed by.

They then stabbed the teen once in the back, cops said.

The suspects took off with the teen’s scooter valued at $1,300, his backpack, iPhone XR valued at $500 and $20, police said.

A good Samaritan drove the teen to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

It was unclear whether the passengers were hospitalized.