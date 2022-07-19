Crew member shot dead on ‘Law & Order’ set in NYC: cops

A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot dead in Brooklyn early Tuesday as he sat in a car at a Law & Order: Organized Crime set, cops and police sources said.

The man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on N Henry Street near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when another man approached the car and opened fire, police said.

The victim, who was shot multiple times in the face and neck, was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m., cops said.

The NBC series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was being filmed there, police sources said. The shoot was set to begin at 6 a.m., according to a notice at the scene.

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

Cops could not immediately confirm what was being filmed at the scene, or whether the guard was targeted.

A shooting scene on a ‘Law and Order’ film set where a night crew worker was shot three times. G.N.Miller/NYPost

A co-worker told The Post he had no idea what provoked the deadly shooting.

“I don’t even know who would do this or why,” said the worker, who was whisked away by cops before a reporter could ask for his name. “I didn’t hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet. Early morning. It was just a pop and the dude ran up towards Nassau [Avenue]. I only heard one bang but I don’t know how many shots.”

The worker said that he and the victim are part of a crew that holds parking for “Law & Order.”

Cops say the suspect, who stands around 5-foot-4 and wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the scene. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“The trucks come, we park in our trucks and we wait for the stars to come out,” he said. “The trucks have equipment for the TV shows and movie scenes.”

“We’ve been doing this for five or six years,” he added. “We put up the flyers, cones and park the trucks. We come 24 hours in advance to start clearing out the parking.”

He said he knew the victim for 7 years, and described him as “like a brother to me.” He has a wife, two daughters and a son.

The security guard was on set enforcing traffic regulations when he was shot, police say. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“He was a great guy,” the co-worker said. “Always laughing or making somebody laugh, you know?”

“It was crazy.”

Neighbor Ian Oberholtzer, 35, who has lived on the block for 11 years said he doubted the shooting was motivated by a parking spot.

The male guard was conducting parking enforcement from the driver’s seat of a vehicle on N Henry Street near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“I can’t imagine it was related to parking,” Oberholtzer said. “There’s plenty of parking spots at 5 a.m.”

The block is a popular set for shooting Law & Order because it is close to production studios, according to Oberholtzer.

“They shoot a lot over here,” he said. “The parking routine is pretty normal.“

Neighbor Ian Oberholtzer, 35, who has lived on the block for 11 years said he doubted the shooting was motivated by a parking spot. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Oberholtzer said that part of Greenpoint was normally quiet and safe.

“It seems pretty detached to everyday life around here,” he said. “It’s not the kind of thing you’d expect on the block.

“I never feel threatened or endangered. I’m concerned but also pretty confused by it.”