Crew busted for $90K robbery attempt in purses from Hamptons store

A group of shoplifters who made off with a pile of $90,000 purses from a Balenciaga store in the Hamptons was captured by cops after a car chase through Long Island, officials said Friday.

The five-person crew from Newark, NJ — three men and two women — walked into the luxury fashion store in East Hampton Village at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, grabbed a number of expensive handbags in under half a minute and took off in a black Dodge Durango, cops said.

New York State Police later spotted the car on Sunrise Highway near the Westhampton Beach exit and gave chase until the car got a flat near exit 69 on the Long Island Expressway, where the alleged thieves ditched the car and ran out in a wooded area next to the highway, police said.

By 6:30 p.m., cops had caught up to three of the men — Ali Harris, 28, Jamal Johns, 25, and Wazir Rodgers, 25, — and one of the women, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34.

The fifth member of the crew remains in the wind.

The four were arraigned Friday on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, cops said.