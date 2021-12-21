Creepy window in NYC hotel room opens into a restaurant

This isn’t exactly a room with a view.

A tourist has been left stunned after checking into a New York City hotel room to find its window looked directly into an adjoining Times Square restaurant.

Desiree Baker booked a suite at the Cassa Hotel & Residences in Midtown via Airbnb last week, with the listing photos showing a window which looked out over the city.

But the excited traveler was shocked when she pulled back the curtain in the room and discovered that there were diners seated in a restaurant on the other side of the glass.

Creepily, the patrons were seated just a foot away from Baker and had no idea that she was watching them. The glass on the restaurant side of the window is reflective, with diners believing it is nothing more than a mirror.

Tourist Desiree Baker believed she was getting an Airbnb rental that appeared on the listing at left. However, the room featured a window (right) that looked directly at unsuspecting patrons in an adjoining restaurant. TikTok

“When we got to the hotel it was dark and we just went to bed,” Baker explained in a TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 7 million times.

A person at the Cassa’s front desk told The Post that they “didn’t see how the story was newsworthy.”

“When we woke up there were blackout shades but I was so excited to see the view. I thought I was going to see a building, a skyline or whatever.”

She continued: “I roll up the shades and we are in a restaurant. We are fully in a restaurant. I can open up this window and fully join these people at their dinner, at their lunch,” she stated.

The Airbnb listing shows a window that looks out onto Midtown. The reality was very different. TikTok/@desireebaker

Baker filmed footage of the unsuspecting diners eating just inches from her inside the restaurant. Bizarrely, the room’s window even opens up so Baker is able to reach directly into the eatery itself.

“HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table,” the tourist captioned the clip.

Baker reportedly reached out to the “Airbnb host” to complain about the situation, saying the photos and description of the room listed on the website did not match the reality.

Baker arrived at the hotel at night, and didn’t open the curtain until the next morning. She was expecting a view of the city but was stunned to see the window looking into a restaurant. TikTok/@desireebaker

She received a reply which stated: “Apologies for taking some time to reply to you, actually we were going to cancel your reservation as we had some room issues, however, we were able to manage to host you. I believe everything went and is going well during your stay and glad to know that we were able to host you during this time of year.”

However, Baker’s viral TikTok was viewed by Airbnb employees, who promptly emailed her to apologize for the situation and offer her a voucher for free accommodation in the future.

The Post has reached out to Airbnb and Baker for further comment.

The Cassa listing has been removed from the vacation rental website, however a different suite in the building appears to be listed for $153 per night.

The window is directly next to a table inside the restaurant. Shockingly, Baker was able to open the window and get inside the eatery. TikTok/@desireebaker

Rooms on the Cassa’s official website are listed between $299 and $499 per night. It’s unclear whether that room can be rented through the hotel or whether it is a privately owned residence.

When asked about the video, Cassa’s front desk claimed to The Post that they were unaware of the viral TikTok.

“Did something bad happen?” the concierge asked. “Was there a crime?”