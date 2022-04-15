Creep seen smirking after grabbing woman’s butt in NYC subway station: cops

Creep seen smirking after grabbing woman’s butt in NYC subway station: cops

by

A creep was captured on video smirking after grabbing a woman’s buttocks as she was waiting for the subway in Greenwich Village, cops said Friday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. March 31 while the 26-year-old woman was standing on the platform for a northbound D line at the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan, cops said.

Footage shows the suspect moving close to the woman from behind and then appearing to grab her rear before strolling away smiling.

The NYPD is still looking for the man who appears to forcibly touch a woman at a Manhattan subway station.
NYPD
The man is seen walking away, smiling.
The man is seen walking away, smiling.
NYPD
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man seen in the video.
NYPD

The man then takes off and was still in the wind Friday afternoon.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.