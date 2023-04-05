Creep molests NYC grocery store worker: cops

A creep wearing traditional Jewish garb molested a Bronx grocery store employee last month, police said Wednesday as they released surveillance footage of the suspect.

The 28-year-old victim was working in the basement of the store at Myrtle and Nostrand avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8:30 a.m. March 13 when the stranger approached and grabbed her breast, authorities said.

The suspect then pushed the victim down and attempted to pull down her pants, police said.





The creep allegedly molested the victim in the basement of the store at Myrtle and Nostrand avenues. NYPD

The woman screamed – prompting her attacker to flee on foot on Nostrand Avenue, cops said.

The victim did not report any injuries.

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect – who was still being sought Wednesday – making a purchase inside the store while wearing the religious clothing.





The sicko fled when the victim screamed, cops said. NYPD

He is described as a male with a medium build and red beard.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.