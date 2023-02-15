Crazed U-Haul driver Weng Sor thought it was ‘judgment day:’ prosecutors

The deranged U-Haul driver who killed one person and injured several more in Brooklyn thought it was “judgment day” when he unleashed his rampage, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

the revelation came as 62-year-old Weng Sor’s attorney questioned whether his client was fit to stand trial, and a Brooklyn judge ordered that the accused killer undergo a psychiatric evaluation during his first court appearance.

Police sources, meanwhile, provided more details on the suspect’s mental state — including that he was obsessed with former president Donald Trump.

“[He’s] absolutely deranged,” one source said of Sor.

Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney David Ingle alleged that Sor had been out for blood when launched into his more than hour-long rampage Monday, mowing down New Yorkers in Sunset Park and Bay Ridge before ultimately being stopped in Red Hook.

“He stated that he wanted to hit those people that [disturbed] me,” Ingle said as Sor was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

“‘It’s judgment day,’” Sor told cops after his arrest, according to Ingle. “l want it to end by taking out enemies. Shoot me! I will not give in.’”





Weng Sor, 62, was ordered to undergo a psychiatrist evaluation in Brooklyn court on Wednesday, with his lawyer questioning whether he was fit to stand trial. Pool Photo

Police officials said Tuesday that Sor “was suffering a mental health crisis” during Monday’s mayhem, and that he told cops he was set off by “an invisible object” he saw coming at his truck.

Sor had rented the U-Haul from West Palm Beach, Florida — and allegedly told police he’d traveled there from his home in Nevada because he wanted to meet Trump, according to sources.

He rambled on about the ex-president during barely coherent statements to detectives, saying he “sends messages to Trump,” who he believes to be the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Cops reportedly found a piece of paper on Sor after his arrest that “Donald Trump” scribbled on it and listed a Florida address — although it was for the local GOP offices, not Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the source.

Sor stared downward and did not speak during his brief first court appearance on Wednesday.





Weng Sor, 62, thought it was ‘judgment day’ when he mowed down nine people with a U-Haul van in Brooklyn on Monday, prosecutors said at his first court appearance. William C Lopez/New York Post

“Your honor, at this point I have serious concerns as to Mr. Sor’s ability to assist in his own defense and therefore, persistent to [state law] I’m asking for the court for a court-ordered evaluation to determine Mr. Sor’s ability, rather fitness, to proceed,” Sor’s lawyer Andrew Friedman, told Judge Joshua Glick during the hearing.

Friedman also asked that Sor be placed in protective custody and on suicide watch.

Glick granted the request and ordered Sor held without bail pending a return court appearance on March 16.

Sor faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault.





Weng Sor, 62, allegedly crashed his rental U-Haul van in Red Hook Monday after an hour-long rampage through Brooklyn that left one person dead and others injured. BACKGRID

The horrifying incident began at 10:20 a.m. Monday in Sunset Park, went through Bay Ridge, into Dyker Heights, and back to Bay Ridge before Sor was nabbed near the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in Red Hook at 11:24 a.m.

Nine people, including an NYPD cop, were struck by the U-Haul van — with one, Yijie Ye, a 44-year-old single father of three, later dying from his injuries, according to police.

Ye, who migrated from China 18 years ago, was working as a food deliveryman when he was struck and killed during the mayhem, his family and police sources told The Post.

Another victim, identified by his wife’s lawyer as Mohammed Salah Rakch, 36, was placed in a medically-induced coma as a result of his injuries.

“I don’t have words to describe my feelings now,” Rakch’s wife, Madjet Tchenar, told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. “My husband was a really good person, a good father, a lovely husband.”





Weng Sor, 62, was arraigned Wednesday on murder, attempted murder and assault charges in the wild Brooklyn U-Haul rampage that left one person dead. AP

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Sor, who has a history of mental illness, had eight prior arrests, nearly all in La Vegas, dating to 2002, including for battery, drunken driving and evading a police officer.

Records show he served about 17 months in a Nevada prison on one batter charge, and nearly a year in a county jail on the other.

On Feb. 1, Sor rented the U-Haul van in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was still there on Feb. 4, when he withdrew money from an ATM, according to Essig.

The next day, he was headed to the Big Apple when he was pulled over by South Carolina troopers and charged with reckless driving and marijuana possession, police said.

Essig said Sor showed up at his ex-wife’s Brooklyn home on Feb. 6 to shower, and was there again on Feb. 8, when he got into “an altercation” with his son. Later that day, he was pulled over on the Belt Parkway for speeding and driving a commercial vehicle.

On Sunday, the van was spotted in New Jersey around 8:10 p.m., the day before the Brooklyn rampage that led to his arrest, police said.