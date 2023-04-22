Crazed man arrested for attack on Central Park walker: NYPD

A deranged man who attacked a woman and repeatedly slammed her head against a tree as she walked along the Central Park reservoir has been arrested, cops said Saturday.

Juan Garcia, 24, was busted Friday and charged with assault for the April 6 attack in the Manhattan park.

The woman, 55, was walking along the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir just before 6 a.m. when Garcia allegedly tried to talk to her and then assaulted her, “banging her head against a tree multiple times,” police said.

He was last seen fleeing east on the 86 Street Transverse on a blue Citi Bike. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Garcia was previously arrested on March 25 for snatching a liquor bottle out of woman’s hand and fleeing in East New York, Brooklyn, police said.