COVID vaccine doubter Alex Berenson sues Biden over Twitter ban

Conservative commentator and vaccine critic Alex Berenson is suing President Biden, White House officials, and jab-maker Pfizer for creating an “atmosphere of censorship” that led to his suspension from Twitter.

Biden allegedly conspired with Andrew Slavitt, senior advisor to the COVID-19 response, along with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to boot Berenson from the app in August 2021 — after he posted that the jab didn’t stop transmission of the virus, according to the 135-page suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court.

At the time, Twitter said Berenson “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules.”

But the company later settled a lawsuit Berenson filed against it by restoring his account in July 2022, and acknowledging that his “tweets should not have led to suspension.”

“But the damage has already been done—to Mr. Berenson and millions of Americans who shared his concerns about the vaccines,” he claimed in court papers.





Berenson was reinstated to Twitter in July 2022 after settling a lawsuit with the company’s top executives. AFP via Getty Images

Berenson’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.