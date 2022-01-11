Couple sues owners of Bronx tower fire for $600M

A couple living in the Bronx high-rise where Sunday’s deadly blaze broke out have filed a $600 million lawsuit against the building’s owners, claiming the landlords were aware of dangerous conditions there.
Married pair Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez filed the negligence suit in Bronx Supreme Court on Tuesday against the four owners of the 333 E. 181st St. building where at least 17 people died, making it the deadliest fire in the Big Apple in more than 30 years.
The couple sustained “severe and permanent personal injuries and/or property damage,” and because of their injuries, they have had to pay medical bills, the suit claims, without elaborating on the nature of the injuries.
City officials on Monday said a space heater sparked the blaze in a second-floor duplex apartment at the building. The flames were contained to the unit — but a possibly malfunctioning door that was supposed to be self-closing stayed open, allowing deadly smoke to permeate the 19-story building, officials said. Those who perished died of smoke inhalation.
The owners “had actual notice of defective conditions” at the building that contributed to the fire, the filing alleges.
The owners failed to ensure the steel doors for each apartment were self-closing and that fire alarms, fire escapes, intercom systems and sprinklers systems were all working, the court papers claim.
The landlords also failed to make sure that the apartments had adequate heat and “allowed fire alarms to go off all the time,” the filing claims.
The couple is suing building owners Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, Lich Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group.
A woman in the management office of Bronx Park Phase III Preservation declined to comment. The other companies did not immediately return requests for comment.