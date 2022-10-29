Couple caught having sex in an NYC dining shed

An East Village outdoor dining shed served up an eye-popping sight when a couple got it on in full view of pedestrians.

A video posted to Twitter — which has racked up more than 4 million views — appears to show the randy twosome engaged in a sex act.

“Just witnessed a lovely couple (f–king) in an outdoor dining hut on 1st ave,” Twitter user @layajospe wrote.

She wrote that she caught the pair’s show at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at First Avenue and First street. A sign outside the restaurant said, “Come watch the game.”

The video shows a couple of passersby giving the lovers a second glance, but most people just strolled by.

This isn’t the first time one of the city’s dining huts, which have been derided by critics for attracting rats and garbage, has turned into a love shack.

The Post reported on empty sheds being used for sex and drugs.