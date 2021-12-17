Councilwoman Adrienne Adams to be next NYC Council Speaker

This is gonna be a real Adams Apple.

Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams has secured support among a majority of the returning and incoming City Council members — enough to make her the next speaker, defeating the preferred candidate of Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

More than 30 lawmakers in the 51-member body signed on to the statement backing the second-term lawmaker, including almost the entirety of the Brooklyn delegation, representing Adams’ home borough.

“I am honored to have earned the support and the trust of my colleagues to be their Speaker,” said Adams (D-Queens) — no relation to the incoming mayor — in a statement Friday declaring victory.

“Our coalition reflects the best of our city,” she continued. “We are ready to come together to solve the enormous challenges we face in order to not just recover from COVID but to build a better, fairer City that works for everyone.”

Francisco Moya was the preferred candidate of Mayor-elect Eric Adams. Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

The selection is a blow for the mayor-elect — who, sources say, was working hard behind the scenes in recent weeks to support Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Queens), who was backed by the politically powerful Hotel Trades Council.

“Let me be the first to congratulate my good friend Adrienne Adams on securing the votes to become the City Council’s speaker and making history. I look forward to working with her in partnership,” tweeted the mayor-elect after the Queens lawmaker declared victory.

Sources said that Eric Adams was making phone calls to council members as recently as Thursday night on Moya’s behalf, which his spokesman later denied.

Adams’ attempt to intervene on behalf of a speaker candidate is not unusual — most recently, Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed hard in 2013 for Melissa Mark-Viverito, the eventual winner.

Carlina Rivera dropped out of the race and supported Adrienne Adams. Lev Radin/Sipa USA

But Adams’ intervention frustrated many lawmakers, who typically prize their independence from the Big Apple’s powerful mayoralty.

“The mayor’s team picked a terrible horse that no one liked and it was just too heavy of a lift,” said a Brooklyn insider. “So, it ended up galvanizing all this support for someone else, who might not have otherwise been one of the finalists.”

The Queens councilwoman also carried the bulk of her own delegation — including high-profile lefty lawmakers, like Councilwoman Tiffany Caban. That support, however, may have come as a result of a controversial move by a local congressman.

Queens Democratic Party chairman Gregory Meeks cozied up to Cabán and other members aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America — which, locally, backs efforts to slash funding for the NYPD; and internationally, supports boycotts of Israel over its settlement policies.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was reportedly making phone calls to council members on Moya’s behalf. William Farrington

The alliance drew swift condemnation from Jewish leaders and other supporters of Israel.

Meeks’ DSA-empowering move on behalf of Adrienne Adams, meanwhile, may have driven a further wedge between the two Adamses as the incoming mayor has been fiercely critical of anti-police activists.

Allies of Adrienne Adams insisted Friday that DSA members won’t be calling the shots in the new council.

The Queens councilwoman has no relation to Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

Getty Images for QBFC / Sarah Stier

The Queens lawmaker campaigned hard in recent days to close the deal as she slowly built a lead and her supporters began took their endorsements public in recent days.

Her victory came just hours after she claimed the support of most of the nine members of the Bronx delegations.

She was seen mingling in The Bronx Thursday for the inauguration of Bronx Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr., a fellow second term lawmaker, by Post sources.

“There are a number of us who are going to come out publicly for Adrienne Adams,” said one Bronx source before the announcement.

Adams was seen mingling in the Bronx for the inauguration of Bronx Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr. LightRocket via Getty Images / Erik McGregor

A coalition of labor unions that include District Council 37 and Local 32 BJ, as well as Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan, a one-time candidate for speaker, were whipping votes for Adrienne Adams over the past 48 hours, sources said.

Adams’ victory declaration also came after the third candidate left in the race, Manhattan’s Carlina Rivera, dropped out and endorsed her.

“Many of our struggles come from the under-representation of New Yorkers suffering most from decades of inequity. The foundation of my candidacy was to center those communities. Today that candidacy ends, but we persist to make sure City Hall is effective and held to account,” Rivera said in a tweet.

“With that, I’m [email protected] to be Speaker of our historic women majority City Council. She will lead our work in 2022 + beyond w/ honor,” Rivera added.

Adrienne Adams would succeed term-limited Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who vacates his Manhattan council seat on Jan. 1.