Council Speaker Adrienne Adams refuses to commit to releasing taxes

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams continued to refuse to commit to releasing her tax returns on Thursday, making her the last remaining citywide official to refuse to promise to provide the public with copies of the annual filings.

Her response comes after Mayor Eric Adams U-turned on his own previous refusal to commit to sharing his annual filings with authorities, following days of questions from reporters and repeated criticism from good government groups.

“Why not make the commitment? I might, but it won’t be today,” she told reporters during a regularly scheduled press conference before Thursday’s full meeting of the City Council.

Adams — who is unrelated to the mayor — described her taxes as “very boring,” added that she may eventually share the documents and reiterated that she files the required disclosures with the city Conflict of Interest Board, which are often less detailed than tax returns.

“We do comply with what’s needed, but if there’s anything over and above – we’re taking a look at it,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams initially resisted releasing his taxes. Paul Martinka

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams promised to release his taxes when they are ready. William Farrington

Alongside the mayor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also pledged to provide his returns, while Comptroller Brad Lander provided The Post with copies of his filing.

The speaker’s comments came just two days after Hizzoner told former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara during a taping of a podcast hosted by the former prosecutor that he would release his returns.

That ended the week-long controversy that erupted after Adams initially told reporters “no” when asked if he would commit to providing the documents.

Former Manhattan US Attorney Preet Bharara plans to share his return. Getty Images/Julia Reinhart

The mayor told Bharara during the Tuesday taping of the former prosecutor’s podcast that he offered the response because he was angered over an “arrogant” reporter’s ‘yes or no’ question about the matter.

City Hall has declined to identify which scribe earned the mayor’s ire.

Reporters from a host of news organizations — including The Post, The Daily News, The City, Politico New York, WNYW-Ch. 5 and WCBS-880AM — all pressed Adams on the matter.