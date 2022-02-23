Council Democrats tap campaign treasurer for redistricting panel

Democrats on the City Council appointed the campaign treasurer of one of its most powerful members to help oversee the sensitive task of redrawing the Big Apple’s 51 council districts — provoking concerns about a potential conflict and favoritism, sources told The Post.

The Council’s Democratic Conference selected lawyer Gregory Kirschenbaum, who is still listed in election records as Councilman Keith Powers’ campaign treasurer, as one of its five members to the redistricting commission.

Powers, who represents Manhattan’s East Side, is chairman of the Council Rules Committee that oversees election matters.

“A Councilmember’s campaign treasurer is not an ideal choice for a Commission that is supposed to draw district lines to reflect the public interest first, without respect to the preferences of incumbency,” said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause NY.

Election lawyer Arthur Schwarz chimed in, “Such an appointment is not illegal — but it should be. The appointments for redistricting should be free of political influence. They should be done by non-partisan people.”

Kirschenbaum’s connection to Powers did not come up publicly when the Democratic Conference voted on the appointees, a videotape of the Feb. 7 meeting showed.

The Council appointments are being scrutinized after Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic lawmakers in Albany were sued over newly redrawn congressional lines that they approved earlier this month that Republicans claim screw GOP and conservative voters.

Powers defended the Kirschenbaum appointment.

“Mr. Kirschenbaum was confirmed unanimously by the City Council for his outstanding credentials. His experience as an attorney, community leader, and public servant make him an excellent choice,” Power said.

The councilman also said Kirschenbaum is no longer serving as his campaign treasurer, despite still being listed in city campaign finance records as being in the role.

A redistricting expert, New York law professor Jeff Wice, said the Kirschenbaum appointment was legal and appropriate.

The City Council’s legislative lines are required to be redrawn every 10 years to account for population changes based on the decennial US Census.

New York City has added 629,000 residents — a nearly 8 percent increase in its population, which is now 8.8 million — since the last census count a decade ago.

Because of the increase in many parts of the city, some council districts may have to undergo significant alterations — a prospect that worries incumbents who would have to acquaint themselves with voters from new neighborhoods as they seek re-election.

Fifteen members in total will serve on the redistricting panel. Mayor Eric Adams will appoint seven members and The Post reported Sunday that Queens library chief and former city Schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott will be one of them. Republicans on the Council have appointed three members.

The work will be concluded by the end of 2022 in preparation of the June 2023 primaries.