Correction Officer Maurice Hurt saves colleague from crash

A city Correction Officer spotted a flipped-over vehicle on the side of the road as he drove home from Rikers Island last week and sprang into action to help a complete stranger — or so he thought.

It turns out that the trapped female driver was a fellow Correction officer.

“I just thought I was helping somebody else’s family member,” said “hero” Boldest Maurice Hurt to The Post. “I had no idea I was helping my sister in blue.”

Hurt, 34, was one of two motorists who stopped to help the woman as her vehicle lay on its roof on the Van Wyck Expressway near the Jamaica Avenue exit in Queens on Friday night.

“She tried to swerve to the right and ended up rear-ending the back of another car, and her car flipped over,” Hurt said. “I was right behind her, so I was the first to get out. We all started trying to pull her out of the vehicle.”

Maurice Hurt thought he was helping a total stranger, but the driver turned out to be a fellow corrections officer. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Some of the doors wouldn’t open, and the driver had fallen to the passenger side, he said.

“We had to pull her from the passenger seat through the back passenger door,” Hurt said. “There was a guy there who helped with basic first aid, making sure she was OK. I called 911.”

Hurt said he was taken about to learn that the victim had a Correction Officer shield and identification.

“I’m happy I was there for one of my sisters in blue,” said Hurt, who did not know the victim before the crash. “A lot of people when I went to work yesterday were saying, ‘You’re a hero.” I’m not asking to be a hero. I just hope everyone will help the next person out.”

The driver was later identified as Corrections Officer Tara Gadson, said officials with the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. Hurt went to the hospital with her and called her family.

“Thank you, just thank you,” Hurt said Gadson whispered repeatedly to him in the hospital after she came to. “She couldn’t speak very well. We both kind of said that it was God who put me behind her.”

He waited until her loved ones arrived before heading to his Queens home.

She was discharged from the hospital Monday but couldn’t be reached for comment.

While Hurt didn’t consider himself a hero, Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio disagreed.

“The selfless and courageous actions of Correction Officer Maurice Hurt, which helped his fellow officer escape a potentially tragic accident, were nothing short of heroic,” he said. “We are grateful that she was not severely injured. His bravery exemplifies the very best qualities of NYC’s Boldest and we commend him for his efforts.”