Cops shoot knife-wielding man in NYC: police

Cops fatally shot a man who charged them with a knife in Brooklyn early Monday, authorities said.

Police approached the armed man on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 4:20 a.m. and repeatedly demanded that he drop the knife, police said.

G.N.Miller/NYPost

G.N.Miller/NYPost

When he refused, officers struck him with a Taser, but it had no effect, cops said.

Instead, the suspect charged police with the knife – prompting them to open fire, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

