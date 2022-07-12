Cops seeking Juan Mendieta for repeated sex assault of stepdaughter

Police are looking to track down a man they say repeatedly sexually assaulted his 11-year-old stepdaughter in Staten Island over the course of 18 months.

Juan Mendieta, 40, victimized the pre-teen “on multiple occasions” inside a home at Van Duzer and Bay streets, between October 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022, cops said.

Police released a photo of the suspect late Tuesday and are requesting help from the public in tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).