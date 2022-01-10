Cops seek suspects in gang assault that left good Samaritan dead

Cops are hunting for a group wanted in a gang assault on New Year’s Day that led to the death of a good Samaritan who was struck by a train in the Bronx.

The deadly incident unfolded around 2:40 a.m. inside the Fordham Road subway station when one of the suspects approached a 38-year-old man and “displayed a knife” before the group began “physically assaulting him,” the NYPD said.

The victim tumbled onto the tracks as a train approached — and that’s when a 25-year-old man jumped onto the roadbed to try to rescue him. The younger man was instead struck and killed by the oncoming train.

Police didn’t release the dead man’s name.

The assault victim — who was not hit by the train — was taken to an area hospital for a broken arm, cops said.

New photos from the station show about a dozen people who appear to be in their teens and early 20s who fled the station, according to police.