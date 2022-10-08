Cops seek suspect who attacked woman in Queens Dunkin Donuts

Cops are searching for a woman who hit an unsuspecting person in the head with a chair in an unprovoked attack in a Queens Dunkin Donuts.

The incident took place Sept. 25 at 9:15 a.m. inside a Dunkin Donuts at 92-17 Parsons Blvd in Jamaica.

The female customer was sitting at a table inside the Dunkin’ when the assailant picked up a chair and, for seemingly no reason, slammed it onto the customer’s head, police said.

The chair broke as a result of the attack. The suspect, described as 5 feet tall with a dark complexion, fled the scene, according to cops.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and torso and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a navy-colored shirt and carrying white shoes. DCPI

The suspect broke a chair after using it to hit a Dunkin Donuts customer. DCPI

