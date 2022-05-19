Cops seek 14-year-old in connection with fatal shooting of Bronx girl, 11

NYPD detectives said Thursday that they were searching for a 14-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx.

Tay was struck by a stray bullet on Monday as she stood outside a Foxhurst nail salon around 5 p.m., police said.

Detectives believe the shots were fired at another teen from a scooter driven by the 14-year-old male in the vicinity of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street, sources said.

An 18-year-old was also believed to riding on the vehicle and was also wanted for questioning, according to the sources.

The suspect’s bullet missed his intended target and struck Tay, who was a block and a half away waiting for a family member to come out of the salon, officials said.

“She was a promising young life cut down short by senseless gunmen firing at a target with no regard for anybody else,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said at the site of Kyhara’s shooting Wednesday.

Kyhara’s parents at a rally against gun violence held for their daughter at the scene of the shooting in the Bronx on May 18, 2022. Robert Miller

“To the individuals — and I’m talking directly to the cowards that did this on Monday, OK?” Clark said. “Those who shot and killed Kyhara, I want you to know that as Bronx district attorney, we’re coming for you.

A $10,000 reward was being offered in connection with information leading to an arrest.