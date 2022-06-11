Cops release video of suspects in NYC murder of drill rapper

Cops released new surveillance of five men wanted in connection to the broad-daylight Bronx murder of Los Angeles drill rapper Avanti Frowner.

Frowner, 27, was inside Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Thursday when he was blasted multiple times in the body and torso, police said.

Four men sought by cops are captured on video released late Friday, and the fifth is shown in a surveillance image.

Frowner, whose stage name is Money Gang Vontae, is a drill rapper from Los Angeles who previously lived in Chicago. He was in town for a show, according to police sources and his dad.

Disturbing footage obtained by the Post Friday shows four of the suspects struggling with Frowner before one man fires off at least four shots.

The group then ran, leaving the helpless victim sprawled out behind the counter with a blood-soaked shirt.

Surveillance footage shows three of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of drill rapper Avanti Frowner. DCPI

One of the suspects is shown wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and holding a pink bag. DCPI

Another suspect is seen wearing a white shirt, sweat pants and black shoes. DCPI

The suspects made off with the victim’s chain and money, sources said.

Frowner was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The last photo posted to the official Money Gang Vontae Instagram account shows the rapper standing in front of a Bronx bodega.

“I Got Use To Counting So Much Money I Got Paper Cuts!!” he wrote.

Drill rapper Avanti Frowner was visiting NYC for a show, according to his father. YouTube

The rapper’s dad, Roger Frowner, 56, said the suspects “don’t need to be on the streets no more — ever!”

“If they kill somebody in broad daylight, inside of a store, they are treacherous,” he said. “They made a mistake. They did the dumbest thing they could ever do in life. And I hope God will make them pay for it all.”