Cops release photo of NYC Union Square subway slashing suspect

Have you seen this subway-slashing suspect?

The hunt is on for a knife-wielding robber who sliced a 27-year-old man in the face inside the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, cops said.

Police on Saturday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, gray pants, glasses, and a blue surgical mask.

The victim was bladed when he tried to retrieve his stolen bag, authorities said.

The 27-year-old was on a southbound N train stopping at the 14th Street subway station around 3:45 p.m. Friday, cops said.

As the train doors opened, a stranger grabbed the unsuspecting victim’s bag — containing construction tools and a pair of boots — and began to walk on the southbound platform, authorities said.

Police on Saturday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, gray pants, glasses, a blue surgical mask, and carrying a backpack.

The 27-year-old victim was slashed in the face when he tried to retrieve his stolen bag, authorities said.

EMS treated the 27-year-old for his injuries.

The incident occurred inside the Union Square subway station in Manhattan.



The victim chased after the suspect, who pulled a knife during an argument and slashed the victim on the left side of his face, cops said.

The suspect took off. EMS treated the victim on the scene for a minor cut.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).