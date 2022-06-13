Cops release footage of suspects in shooting of NYC man

Cops released surveillance footage Monday of two men — one posing as a FedEx worker — who allegedly shot a guy in his Bronx apartment last week.

The suspects – one who was wearing a FedEx shirt and carrying a white box – pushed their way into the home on Willis Avenue and East 135th Street around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Once inside, they pulled a handgun on 23-year-old Jared Williams, who appeared to have been targeted, cops said.

Williams was shot in the chest before the suspects snatched his phone and took off in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate. NYPD

The suspects – one who was wearing a FedEx shirt and carrying a white box – pushed their way into the home on Willis Avenue and East 135th Street around 9:20 a.m. NYPD

They then shot Williams in the chest, snatched his phone and took off in a black Nissan Rogue with a rear Connecticut license plate.

The video clip shows the duo walking up to an apartment door, and the suspect without the FedEx shirt is shown turning the doorknob, peering inside and then quickly closing the door again.

Police also released a photo of the SUV, which was last seen heading west on East 135th Street.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects Monday. NYPD

When police responded to the scene, Williams was also taken into custody for gun possession, authorities said.

He was also taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.