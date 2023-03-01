Cops probe possible revenge porn of NY1 weatherman Erick Adame

Cops are investigating who leaked live-streamed porn images of former NY1 weatherman Erick Adame, according to a report Wednesday.

The Emmy-nominated ex-meteorologist told WNYC he believes a mystery voyeur became obsessed with distributing nude images of him in an apparent effort to embarrass him.

“I concluded, it’s the same person that is just obsessed with posting these pictures of me,” he said in his first interview since the scandal led to his firing.

“Some of them are so humiliating.”

Adame, 39, has since hired a lawyer to get the IP address of the person who posted the images online.

Police are also probing the leak, the station said, though it was not revealed which department is conducting the investigation.

Adame lives in New Jersey, NY1 is based in Manhattan and his mother, who was sent some of the dirty images, lives upstate.





Images of Erick Adame, the former NY1 weatherman, circulated around the internet resulting into him losing his job. Instagram/Erick Adame

It was also unclear what law enforcement could do, as the images may not qualify as “revenge porn,” the radio station reported.

Under New York law, a person must have a “reasonable expectation of privacy,” and live-streaming may not be protected.

Adame apologized for the situation. Instagram/Erick Adame

He was terminated from his job after the photos circulated. Instagram/Erick Adame



Advertisement Cops are investigating who leaked live-streamed porn images of former NY1 weatherman Erick Adame. Instagram/Erick Adame



Advertisement

The ex-weatherman was fired in September after images of him live-streaming sex acts were taken from an adult website without his permission.

It soon emerged that he mentioned his job and other personal details during a camming session made in December 2021.

Adame apologized and admitted that he had a “compulsion,” saying it was “absurd of me to think I could keep this private.”





Adame hired a lawyer to get the IP address of the person who posted the images online. Instagram/Erick Adame

Since his embarrassing public firing, Adame told WNYC he has been harassed by sadistic trolls online.

“There is a mixture of support and then you’d have this random message calling me whatever name to degrade me and then saying you want some more? I can be your daddy,” he said.

“You know —no. I just lost this job that I really loved. I’m being publicly humiliated and you think I enjoy this?”





The ex-weatherman was fired in September after images of him live-streaming sex acts. Instagram/Erick Adame

He also opened up about the root of his compulsion to make live sex videos for strangers on the internet , confessing it stemmed from “low self esteem” from being rejected for being gay.

“Showing off and getting that type of praise and being called sexy, I wanted to see more. Hearing that from someone on the other end made you feel so good,” he said.

Now, he says, he’s in a committed relationship and that his sex life no longer involves the internet.

Ultimately he said he regrets camming while hedging on whether he thinks his firing was fair.

“I don’t apologize for being sex positive — but I apologize because I am a role model, ” he said. “What it comes to is, as a news person, I live under different rules. I don’t think that’s fair, but I think that we do.”