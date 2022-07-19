Cops probe possible murder-suicide at ritzy NYC apartment

A man jumped to his death from the 16th floor of a posh Upper East Side building – after apparently bludgeoning a woman to death inside, cops said.

The 30-year-old man was found dead in a courtyard behind the co-op at 180 E. 79th St. around 10:30 a.m., police said.

A 65-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom of an apartment on the 16th floor, a police spokesman said. She had trauma to her head.

Police were investigating the crime as a possible murder-suicide, cops said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Units in the building start at about $1.6 million and go up to $3.5 million, according to listings at StreetEasy.com.