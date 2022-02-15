Cops probe death of woman dumped at hospital with butt injections

The death of a 53-year-old woman is under investigation after a duo dumped her at a Bronx hospital early Tuesday with numerous butt injections, according to cops and police sources.

Two women dropped the victim off at Jacobi Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. and claimed they found her near Woodlawn Cemetery, cops said.

They claimed she was in distress and needed help, so they drove her to the hospital in her own car, police said.

The pair then took off, authorities said.

The woman – whose name has not been released pending proper family notification – was pronounced dead at the hospital, cops said.

The woman – who was naked below her waist – was found “with numerous injections in her buttocks,” and it appeared she was “injected with an unknown substance,” police sources said.

Her death is being probed as suspicious, according to the sources.

The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine her cause of death.