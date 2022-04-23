Cops nab serial NYC package thief with 69 prior arrests

A serial package thief with 69 arrests on his rap sheet who has been plaguing the Upper East Side is back behind bars for allegedly pilfering another delivery, police said.

Jeffrey Lopez, 50, was arrested Friday for stealing a package from 165 East 90th St. — barely three months after being booked on five counts of the exact same charge, the NYPD said.

The Bronx man allegedly used a plastic credit card to manipulate building locks to get inside so he could walk off with parcels, said NYPD Lt. Jessica McRorie.

The longtime criminal, whose record dates back to 1990 and includes charges of assault, trespassing and forgery, is being held on $5,000 bail and is due in court Thursday.

The Friday arrest comes just weeks after a Jan. 8 incident in which cops claim he broke into 405 East 87th Street and left with $84 of socks, sneakers and dog accessories.

That day, he was hit with charges for several other incidents, dating back to Nov. 14, 2020 when police said Lopez entered a building on East 83rd Street and took a package containing a $131 Instant Pot.

He allegedly snagged $3,036 worth of packages, includes a laptop and computer monitor, from a building on East 90th Street on Sept. 25, police said.

Lopez allegedly held up a Duane Reade at East 51st Street and Lexington Avenue at gunpoint on Aug. 28, arguing with an employee before threatening the worker, who hid in the store’s office as Lopez allegedly stole a few candy bars, police said.

On Dec. 12, Lopez allegedly took $130 worth of cookies and dried fruit from a building on First Avenue, and about a week later — wearing what appeared to be an Amazon uniform — grabbed packages from the lobby at 2444 East 78th St, the NYPD said.

Lopez was charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property for the most recent theft, which occurred at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

He already faced charges stemming from the Jan. 8 arrest, including five counts of burglary and charges of menacing, petit larceny and criminal possession of a weapon tied to the Duane Reade incident.