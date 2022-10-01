Cops looking for creep who sexually assaulted woman on LES

A Manhattan woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who followed her into her Lower East Side building, police said.

The woman, 27, was going into the lobby of the building, which is in the vicinity of Market and Madison streets, when she was accosted around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The perv, believed to be 5-foot-6 and about 160-pounds, pinned her against a wall, began kissing her, then grabbed her buttocks, breasts and groin before leaving, police said.

The twisted individual was last spotted walking eastbound on Madison Street towards Catherine Street. The victim refused medical attention, cops said.

The suspect has a medium build, medium complexion and is bald. He was last seen wearing a beige Yankees baseball cap, a plaid collared shirt, light colored sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a 15-second video clip of the unidentified suspect taken at the crime scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).