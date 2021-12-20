Cops launch new search of park where Jennifer Dulos’ car was found

Homicide detectives on Monday returned to search a Connecticut park close to where missing mom Jennifer Dulos’ car was last seen more than two years ago.

State police had already searched Waveny Park in the wealthy town of New Canaan amid their long-running investigation into the mother of five’s May 2019 disappearance.

Investigators are re-searching the area to follow up on “previous investigative information” regarding the homicide case, cops told NBC Connecticut.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case,” cops said in a statement. “These follow-ups are standard procedure as our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what information detectives were following up on.

Jennifer, 50, was reported missing May 24, 2019, after she was last seen dropping her children off at school.

Police found her car abandoned near Waveny Park after they checked her New Canaan home and couldn’t find her.

An FBI evidence response team combs a heavily wooded area in Waveny Park looking for Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared two years ago. TNS via ZUMA Wire

Jennifer Dulos (center) was last seen dropping her five kids off at school before going missing on May 24, 2019. Screen grab/Family of Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed himself after being charged with her murder in January 2020.

Fotis had initially been charged with evidence tampering. He denied having anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.

Authorities believe Fotis attacked his wife in her garage after she returned from the school and that he later drove off with her body in his truck.

The state’s chief medical examiner later determined that Jennifer had likely suffered an injury that was “non-survivable without medical intervention” — based on the large amount of blood found in her garage.

A missing person poster of Jennifer Dulos is displayed June 7, 2019, at the entrances of Waveny Park in New Caanan, Connecticut. Douglas Healey

Jennifer’s remains have never been found despite extensive searches across the state.

The couple were embroiled in a custody dispute at the time of her disappearance.

Fotis’ girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis, and his lawyer friend, Kent Mawhinney, are both still facing murder-conspiracy charges in Dulos’ disappearance.

They each deny having helped Dulos cover up the alleged killing.