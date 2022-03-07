Cops in new NYPD anti-gun unit will begin patrol soon

Mayor Eric Adams revealed Monday that the first group of officers in the NYPD’s hybrid plainclothes police squad will hit the streets “within the next week or so” — after he repeatedly refused to confirm a start date for a key pillar of his crime-fighting plan.

During an appearance on Fox 5, Adams stressed the importance of sufficient training for the cops in the “Neighborhood Safety Teams” — created to combat soaring gun violence — so they don’t repeat past mistakes.

“We have to get this right. If you expeditiously have people in specialized units hit the streets without a very thorough well-organized training, you’re really going to exaggerate the problem, and I’m not going to do that,” he told the hosts of “Good Day New York.”

“Within a week or so, the commissioner said, we have the first round of officers going through, they’re going to hit the streets.”

It was unclear how many cops would be part of the initial rollout.

The NYPD didn’t respond to a request for comment. The department’s press-shy commissioner, Keechant Sewell, has not publicly disclosed the timetable for the rollout of new squads.

NYPD anti gun unit with a man arrested for robbing the TD Bank at 314 Grand Street going into the 7th pct in Manhattan. William Farrington

Mayor Eric Adams stressed the importance of of sufficient training for the cops in the “Neighborhood Safety Teams” — created to combat soaring gun violence. STEFAN JEREMIAH

The NYPD’s commissioner Keechant Sewell, has not publicly disclosed the timetable for the rollout of new squads. STEFAN JEREMIAH

But Adams’ vague answer came after an NYPD memo obtained by The Post detailed the squad’s new uniforms — but failed to provide a clear timeline for when they’ll begin patrolling the five boroughs.

An earlier version of the NYPD’s 90-day crime plan detailed that seven of the 30 most violent precincts set to add the teams will be “able to start as early as February 22” after their training began Feb. 8.

However, the details on the start date were removed from a subsequent version of the crime plan obtained by The Post in February.

Mayor Eric Adams (right) has said that the first squads should be on the street “sometime next week.” Gregory P. Mango

Officers assigned to the Neighborhood Safety Teams will wear navy blue tactical pants, black boots or shoes with a polo shirt, quarter-zip sweatshirt or Neighborhood Safety vest.

Adams also wouldn’t give any specifics when probed by The Post Thursday.

“The unit is going to roll out — the [police] commissioner will give you the exact date, but let’s be clear, without the unit in place executing now, we are still removing hundreds of guns off the streets, because there is an operation that is in place and that will continue to be in place,” he answered during a press conference.

The mayor was pressed again during a Friday press event and did not provide an answer.

Mayor Eric Adams has yet to disclose how a many cops would be part of the squad. Gregory P. Mango

In 2020, former NYPD Commissioner disbanded the 600-person prior iteration of the undercover anti-crime unit, because he said the officers assigned to it were responsible for a “disproportionate” share of misconduct complaints and shootings.

After announcing his anti-gun violence plan in January that included a reformed version of the units, Adams has promised that the new one won’t replicate the old one’s “abusive” tactics.

The cops in the teams will also have a new look.

Officers assigned to the Neighborhood Safety Teams will wear navy blue tactical pants, black boots or shoes with a polo shirt, quarter-zip sweatshirt or Neighborhood Safety vest that has NYPD emblazoned the back and front, along with patches with the officer’s name, shield, rank and command, according to the memo, exclusively obtained by The Post Tuesday.

Officers assigned to the old anti-crime unit wore street clothes, and were only identified as police by the badge hanging around their necks or on their belts.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy