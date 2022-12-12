Cops ID teen wanted in NYC stabbing of Saniyah Lawrence, 16

The 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend in Harlem over the weekend was identified Monday by the NYPD, which also released his photo to try to help capture him.

Zyaire Crumbley allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence in the neck during a heated fight inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street in Manhattan around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Lawrence – who lived about 2 miles from the scene – was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police released a previous mugshot early Monday of Crumbley, who is seen with a blank stare and wearing a white shirt.

Authorities say he is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with a dark complexion, medium build and short black hair.

Cops respond to the scene where the fatal stabbing occurred. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the hospital. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time of the fatal attack.

Police were still searching for Crumbley on Monday morning.